Maharashtra Surplus land of state-run corporation to rehabilitate project-affected families

Maharashtra will use about 42,000 hectares of farm land, which is in the possession of a state-run statutory corporation, for rehabilitation of families affected by infrastructure projects of national and state importance. The Cabinet Tuesday took a decision that surplus lands held by the Maharashtra Rajya Sheti Mahamandal would be allotted to such project-affected families. The move comes at a time when Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s pet project — the Mumbai-Nagpur Super Expressway — is facing residstance from a section of farmers.

The expressway, labelled Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway, is proposed to be 710-km long and would run through 10 districts. The government has also planned 22 development nodes along the corridor to boost industrial activity. Sensing potential resistance from farmers, the chief minister had replicated the land-pooling model implemented in Andhra Pradesh’s ‘Amaravati’ for the project. But there is still opposition from a section of farmers. BJP’s ally Shiv Sena has said that it won’t allow cultivable land to be acquired for the road project.

The corporation’s lands, which would now be allotted for rehabilitation of the PAPs, are situated in seven districts.