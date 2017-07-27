Suicide after ‘sodomy’: ‘Unidentified’ handwriting may help cops zero in on culprit

The tuition notebooks of the two boys, who died after consuming rat poison after allegedly being sexually assaulted, may have clues that could lead investigators to the culprits. While the two children had not gone to their tuition classes for nearly a week without the knowledge of their parents, the notebooks had the complete notes for the week they allegedly missed.

The notes were, however, not written in the handwriting of the boys, said a relative. The books have been taken by crime branch sleuths to see if they could find out who had filled in the books and the reason behind it.

The police are also questioning a close friend of the duo who had left for his native place soon after the incident.

“For a week before he consumed rat poison, he would leave for tuition classes and come back at the normal time. Hence, the parents thought that he was attending tuition. However, after the incident, the tuition teacher told us that both the boys had not attended tuition for the past week. We wonder where they were going,” said a relative of the 13-year-old.

He added, “What is curious is that when we checked the tuition book, the homework for those seven days when they did not visit the tuition classes was up-to-date. The handwriting, however, is different.”

The police are now talking to the friend of the duo with whom they were seen last.

“After the incident, the boy had gone to his village. We informed his family and asked them to return. Since he is known to be close to both these boys, we are hoping that his questioning will help us find out if he knows about anyone who had been harassing the two boys,” an officer said.

The police have so far questioned over 100 people in connection with the case. “We have some leads in the case. We are hoping to identify and arrest the accused in the next few days,” said an officer.

The abuse came to light after the 13-year-old boy, while recuperating, managed to inform his mother that he had been sexually abused.

“He was extremely scared. He told his mother that he was not going to survive and asked her to move to their village, along with the family. He told her that the person who had abused him was dangerous and he would kill his family too. He did manage to give the first name of the person who abused him but could not speak any more,” added the relative.

While the 13-year-old passed away Tuesday, his 10-year-old friend, who is also suspected to have been abused, died on July 12.

The duo are suspected to have taken rat poison mixed in a cold drink on July 12. After the abuse came to light, the Powai police registered an FIR and are on the lookout for the accused.

