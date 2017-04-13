Maharashtra: Students enrolled in primary schools drop by 18 per cent, highest in last 6 yrs

At a time when the state education department is trying to reach out to every child who is out of school, Maharashtra government’s own data shows a 18 per cent decline in enrolment of students at the primary level — the highest in the last six years. According to the data, the number of students enrolled in government-run schools has dropped by 16.4 lakh since academic year 2009-10. The Ministry of Human Resource Development has urged the Maharashtra government to take urgent steps to analyse the reason behind declining enrolment and to address it at the earliest.

In 2016, the Unified District Information System for Education (U-DISE) had recorded a decline in enrolment by 1.28 lakh in primary schools. According to U-DISE, around 1,60,43,775 students currently study in primary schools across the state as compared to 1,61,72,420 students a year ago. The steep decline by 1,28,645 in the number of school-going students include both government and private schools. The decline in number of school-going children was seen although the number of schools across the state has increased by 1,129.

According to the state’s own analysis of standard-wise enrolment data collected in academic tear 2013-14 and 2014-15, a total of 3.87 lakh children were mentioned as “dropped out”. However, state education officers claim there are many factors that lead to a decline in students’ enrollment in schools.

RTE quota for economically weaker students was one of them, they claimed.

Director of School Education (Primary) Govind Nandede confirmed there has been a decline in enrollment over the years. However, he said his department aims at getting out-of-school students to school and not increase enrollment. “Decline in enrollment is a process and there are several factors that lead to it. Students have been joining private schools, RTE quota in private schools, etc., are few of them. However, we cannot immediately increase the enrolment. Currently, we are working to trace out-of-school students and enroll them to schools,” Nandede said.

Nandede claimed the quality of education in government schools have improved. He said, “Around 14,000 students have joined government Marathi-medium schools leaving private English-medium schools across the state. We have adopted ‘Pragat Shaikshanik Maharashtra Programme’ across the state to improve the quality of education in government schools. In the next three years, our aim is to have zero out-of-school students.” For 2016-17, the government has identified 86,211 out-of-school students, of which around 68,000 students have been enrolled to school.

Meanwhile, school education department data shows the dropout rate in secondary schools during the academic year 2015-16 has increased to 12.44 per cent as compared to 11 per cent in 2014-15.

