Maharashtra: In 2017, state police registered 78,26,600 cases of traffic violations

Ten months of 2017 saw more cases of traffic violation registered as compared to the whole of 2016 in the state, records of the Maharashtra Police indicate. In 2017, from January to October, 78,26,600 cases of traffic violations were registered. The same year witnessed a hike in the fine which the state government gradually increased to bring more discipline among the motorists. The amount recovered in fines from traffic violators from January to October was Rs 142 crore.

Meanwhile, in the year 2016 (January to December), 75,72,372 cases were registered by the traffic police, recovering fines to the tune of Rs 113 crore from alleged rule-breakers in the state. The preceding year, however, witnessed the most number of cases registered in recent years, with as many as 80,20,193 cases registered in January-December 2015. The police officials collected a fine of Rs 89.10 crore that year.

An officer requesting anonymity said, “The total fines include collection from every city commissionerate and rural police across Maharashtra. We try to stop and penalise every law- breaker in the city as we are making an attempt to change the system and force every motorist to follow driving rules.”

The rules that motorists commonly violated, the police said, included driving without helmets or not fastening seat belts, drink-and-drive, lane cutting, wrong parking, driving in the wrong direction, having fancy number plates, carrying heavy or dangerous goods, first lane heavy vehicles, and changing lanes without indication.

DYSP Shrikant Mohite from Thane Rural (Highway traffic) said, “We have got five major highways in our jurisdiction. So, our main concern has been to avoid accidents. We have constant police patrolling on the highways to check whether every motorist is abiding by the rules.”

The police officials further claimed that special emphasis was laid on enforcing discipline among two-wheelers and motorists exceeding speed limits. Mohite said, “We have to stop two-wheelers, three-wheelers and bullock carts to enter Mumbai-Pune expressway. On other highways we have to penalise people who are found over-speeding”

Of the fines collected, Rs 23.36 crore were recovered from motorists allegedly drinking and driving, that made 1.87 lakh of the total number of cases in over 22 months.

In 2016, from January to December, the state police registered 1,08,564 such cases and recovered fines of Rs 11.98 crore. Whereas in 2017, from January to October, the state recovered Rs 11.38 crore and 78,832 cases were registered.

An officer requesting anonymity said, “With new year’s eve around the corner, we cannot really say that the cases of drink-and-drive have reduced. Most cases of drunk driving are registered on December 31.” Speaking to The Indian Express, superintendent of police Vijay Patil (Highway) said, “We have gathered more manpower by collaborating with the local police. We form teams and lay traps at main junctions. We have been catching offenders at toll nakas of different highways. We have also been nabbing violators at entry and exit points of important cities.”

