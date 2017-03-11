Maharashtra: State plans module on cadaver transplant to sensitise police

To save the kin of organ donors from harassment and prevent delays in the process, the state’s organ transplant cell is considering a proposal for a separate organ transplant module for the police during their training session. Cadaver organ donations need a no-objection certificate from the police. With cases being reported of the police delaying the nod, leading to undue hassles for the donor’s family, hospitals are increasingly pointing towards the need to sensitise the police force about such donations.

Health experts, hospitals and organ donation campaigners say that delay on the part of the police in giving a no-objection certificate in cases of brain death is a major challenge. In the latest such case, the family of a 67-year-old retired Borivli resident was made to wait for five hours at the Azad Maidan police station to obtain permission for extracting his kidney, liver and cornea for transplant.

The deceased, Dilip Gamanlal Parekh, fell on a road in South Mumbai and was rushed to St George Hospital on Tuesday. The same day, he was transferred to Saifee Hospital, where doctors declared him brain dead.

“The deceased’s wife had read about organ donation and suggested her willingness to donate. Since he was old, the heart could not be transplanted, but both kidneys, liver and cornea were functional,” said Shabina Khan, administrator, Saifee Hospital.

Organ Transplant laws mandate that the police have to provide a no-objection certificate (NOC) to avoid post-mortem in cases of brain death where there is no suspicion regarding the cause of death.

On Tuesday, the hospital issued a letter to Parekh’s family to obtain an NOC from the police. According to Parekh’s brother, Jayant Parekh, the funeral had to be delayed because of the “unwillingness of police to cooperate”.

“The officer kept asking us for a death certificate. He could not understand what brain death and cadaver transplant is,” Jayant said. The procedure began at 5 pm on Tuesday, and the NOC was obtained by 10 pm, until which the family had to camp at the police station. According to Saifee Hospital, several calls had to be made to senior officials to facilitate an NOC.

The transplants finally took place on Wednesday. Parekh’s kidneys were transplanted into 46-year-old man at Saifee Hospital, who had been on dialysis for five years. The liver was sent to Global Hospital and cornea was donated to Bachooali Charitable hospital.

“We have already sensitised high- and middle-ranking police officers about cadaver donation. The constable level force has to be sensitised now. We are thinking of adding cadaver donation as a module in the academy of police,” said Dr Gauri Rathod, state organ transplant head.

Six months ago, a similar episode had taken place in Thane, forcing doctors to approach medical education minister Girish Mahajan to order the local police to issue an NOC.

The academic module will be created under the Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (ROTTO). ROTTO, a central government organisation, will monitor organ transplants of states in western India. Jayant said he wanted to back out of donating his brother’s organs after they were made to wait for hours in the police station. A Jupiter hospital coordinator also said that such procedural delays affect a family which has lost a loved one and is still subjected to police checks for a philanthropic endeavour.

According to Manoj Kumar Sharma, DCP of Zone I, the delay in the latest case happened because the hospital’s letter had errors. “We tried to speed up the process on humanitarian grounds. In such cases, post mortem is necessary, but the family did not want one. The hospital’s letter required changes,” he said.

In cases of brain death, a post-mortem becomes necessary. It can only be avoided by police permission. According to Saifee hospital, work on the death certificate was underway, but the police demanded it for providing the NOC. “Police officers need to understand the procedure. Death certificate can only be prepared after two apnea tests that takes hours,” Khan of Saifee Hospital, said.

Liver flown in from Amravati in under two hours

On Friday, doctors at Global Hospital harvested the liver of a 27-year-old man who suffered a sudden stroke and was declared brain dead in Amravati’s Radiant Superspecialty hospital. The deceased suffered intra cerebral bleeding. Doctors on Friday brought the liver from Amravati to Mumbai in a short span of one hour and 45 minutes for a 52-year-old patient who has liver cancer and liver cirrhosis. The liver was transplanted by Friday night.

In this case, the police extended full support, creating a green corridor for the liver to be quickly transplanted.

“The police escorted us till the airport. There is a small air field in Amravati where we took a chartered flight,” said liver transplant surgeon Dr Prasthantha Rao.