State has hired private entities to help formulate laws: Devendra Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the government had roped in three private legal firms to assist in drafting rules and laws for the state. “The Home Ministry faces many complex and difficult legal issues every day. It also handles legally complex matters like drafting new laws, ordinances. In order to help the department with these matters, these entities have been empanelled by the state government,” Fadnavis said in a written reply to to a question raised in the Legislative Council.

The CM added that these entities would not be part of the daily functioning of the department and would only be given specific tasks.

He also claimed that necessary confidentiality would be maintained in the functioning of these hired entities.

The government at present relies on the Law and Judiciary department to help formulate laws and handle tricky legal matters it faces at various fora.

