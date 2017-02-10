Maharashtra: ST bus driver dies, fellow drivers protest over murder rumour

State transport (ST) bus drivers staged a protest in Bhiwandi after news spread that an ST bus driver was killed by an auto driver over an argument Thursday morning. However, it later came to light that driver Prabhakar Gaikwad (34) had a argument with an auto driver after their vehicles collided.

The duo then went to the police station where the argument was settled. Soon after coming out of the police station, Gaikwad suffered a heart attack. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared dead. While initially there was a rumour that the auto driver had beaten him to death, the Thane police clarified that they did not have any physical contact. An accidental death report was taken in the matter.