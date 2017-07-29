SRA scam: Prakash Mehta must resign, says Prithviraj Chavan

Former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan Former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan

Former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan Friday demanded the resignation of Housing Minister Prakash Mehta for the alleged SRA scam, where additional FSI was provided to private developers in violation of rules.

Chavan was referring to the controversial decision of former SRA CEO Vishwas Patil, through which extra building rights under SRA scheme in MP Mills Compound, Tardeo, was transferred to a developer flouting norms. According to estimates, the decision could have earned the developer a profit of Rs 500 crore.

“How could a SRA scheme meant for rehabilitation of slum dwellers be transferred to a private developer. The reason cited was that slum dwellers were not keen on housing, which is questionable. The state government should thoroughly investigate the matter and those responsible should be brought to book. The housing minister (Prakash Mehta) should resign till the investigate is complete,” Chavan demanded. He urged the state government to rework the state housing regulatory laws.

