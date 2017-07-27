SOPs to be prepared for VIP security for helicopter use, says CM Devenda Fadnavis

Talking about his home state Devendra Fadnavis said “We in Maharashtra had successive drought for four years. And due to those droughts, yes, there is a distress amongst farmers.” (File) Talking about his home state Devendra Fadnavis said “We in Maharashtra had successive drought for four years. And due to those droughts, yes, there is a distress amongst farmers.” (File)

In an attempt to avoid helicopter mishaps in future, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said a standard operating procedure (SOP) would be prepared for VIPs using them. Fadnavis was replying to questions raised by members of the Legislative Council Wednesday. Instructions have been given for the SOPs to be prepared by an IG-level officer, he said.

Replying to a query by Opposition leader Dhananjay Munde on a recent mishap involving Fadnavis, the CM said the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is conducting an inquiry into the incident and the committee has experts from the US and France.

“There was no helipad location policy earlier. The policy has been prepared and we will get it vetted by experts,” Fadnavis said. “As of now, we will hire a helicopter on a short-term lease till we purchase it. We have floated an expression of interest for it.”

The director general for air safety, of Directorate General of Civil Aviation has suspended the licences of the pilot, captain Sanjay Karve, and co-pilot Mohit Sharma, in the larger public interest till the completion of the inquiry into the helicopter incident, said Fadnavis adding that further action will be taken after receiving the report from the AAIB.

