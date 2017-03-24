Maharashtra: Showcause notices to 11 of 16 contractors named in roads scam

Of the 16 contractors named in the first and second report probing into the roads scam, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued show cause notices to 11 on Thursday. The issuing of the notices will lead to their suspension, barring them from bidding for future tenders.

Civic officials stated that all the contractors who have been issued notices will have to appear for hearings after which the administration will give orders to blacklist them. While six contractors were named in the first report, the second one revealed 10 other names. The inquiry report had revealed that an average of 35 per cent of irregularities were found in a majority of the examined roads.

However, five contractors were let off the hook. “Three of the contractors were found to have completed the work as per the prescribed norms while the work of two others was found to be under the tolerance limit mentioned in the tender condition. There were no grounds to hold them accountable and subject them to hearings,” said an official from the roads department.

The 11 contractors include Relcon Infraprojects, Mahavir Roads and Infrastructure, R K Madhani, RPS Infraprojects, J Kumar, K R Constructions, Supreme Infrastructure, Prakash Engineers, New India Roadways, Priti Construction and Vitrag Construction.

Apart from the contractors, many civic officials of the roads department were also found to be complicit in the scam. After the first inquiry report, chief engineer of roads department Ashok Pawar and chief engineer of vigilance department Uday Murudkar were arrested.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now