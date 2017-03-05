Maharashtra: Shiv Sena’s Vishwanath Mhadeshwar faces a legal challenge

Vishwanath Mahadeshwar and Hemangi Worlikar filed nominations Saturday. Prashant Nadkar Vishwanath Mahadeshwar and Hemangi Worlikar filed nominations Saturday. Prashant Nadkar

HE won his election by merely 34 votes but is now tipped to be Mumbai’s new mayor. Shiv Sena’s Vishwanath Mhadeshwar, a three-time corporator from Santacruz, is all set to become the city’s new mayor after the BJP pulled out of the race.

Mhadeshwar, who filed his nomination papers as the Shiv Sena candidate for the Mayor’s post Saturday, may however face a legal challenge.

Congress’s Dharmesh Vyas, who had contested the civic poll against Mhadeshwar and finished third in the race, filed a petition Saturday challenging Mhadeshwar’s election. “The election petition was presented before the Small Causes Court today and adjourned for service till April 6, 2017,” said Vyas.

Contending that Mhadeshwar had “deliberately and willfully suppressed facts while filing his nomination form for the civic election”, Vyas’s petition says he was ineligible to contest the mayoral poll. One of the grounds that Vyas’s petition raises is that Mhadeshwar, principal of a government-aided school, had “suppressed the information that he was drawing a salary from government grants”.

“Election rules and provisions of the Maharashtra Employees of the Private Schools Act require that he ought to have taken prior permission from the government before contesting the poll and stepped down from his post, which he has not,” said Vyas.

Vyas also alleged that Mhadeshwar had purchased a flat in a residential society reserved for Class III and Class IV employees of the BMC. “Transfer of flats in the society to those not belonging to the class of workers is not permitted. But this was done in this case,” Vyas alleged. He also said the society in question had run into arrears totalling Rs 1.44 crore. Mhadeshwar remained unavailable for comments.

Vyas’s petition also raised grounds for disqualification of BJP’s Krishna (Mahesh) Parkar who had come a close second in the poll. While Mhadeshwar polled around 7,250 votes, Parkar was just 34 votes behind. Vyas polled 4,950 votes.