Maharashtra: Shiv Sena rules out action against MP Osmanabad Ravindra Gaikwad

Shiv Sena MP from Osmanabad, Ravindra Gaikwad (ANI photo) Shiv Sena MP from Osmanabad, Ravindra Gaikwad (ANI photo)

The Shiv Sena has decided to stick by controversial party MP from Osmanabad Ravindra Gaikwad and ruled out any action by the party against him in the alleged case of assaulting an Air India staffer on Thursday. “Rather than any action by the party he will face action as per the laws of the country,” Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said.

The Sena has also criticised the move of Air India to put the offending MP on the no flying list and claimed that the airlines needs to first improve services and stop fleecing travellers.

“The swiftness that Air India has shown in banning our MP from their flight should also be shown by the airline in improving their services. Where does ethics disappear when passengers are fleeced at airports of Mumbai and Delhi,” Raut said. He said it is also an issue of common people” “It is not just a question of an MP but of all common people. Thousands of passengers had to face trauma due to the worst services being provided by Air India in the past few year,” Raut said.

He claimed that hundreds of passengers suffer regularly because of Air India’s high handedness. Raut claimed that even though the Sena did not support Gaikwad’s behaviour, his side of the story needs to be checked as well.

“There should be an inquiry on why our MP was forced to act in this way. It is not our party’s agenda to assault people. However, wherever there is a need the Sena cadre will definitely raise their hands,” Raut said.

