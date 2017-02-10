Maharashtra: Shiv Sena expels 26 rebels

Following the rebellion by party workers, the Shiv Sena expelled 26 party leaders and workers Thursday for filing nominations against party candidates. Sena leaders said they were forced to expel the rebels as they refused to withdraw their nominations. Some of the prominent leaders who have been expelled are deputy leader Dashrath Shirke, former corporator Shubhangi Shirke, former zonal head Sudhir More (Ghatkopar), Mahesh Sawant, the shakha pramukh from Prabhadevi.

Sena leaders said Shubhangi Shirke had filed her nomination against Sena candidate Ashwini Hande from Ward 128 and More’s relative has filed a nomination against party candidate Bharati Bavdhane from Ward 123 in Ghatkopar.

Sawant, an influential leader in the Prabahdevi area, rebelled against the the party candidate in Ward 194, Samadhan Sarvankar, who is the son of local legislator and zonal head Sada Sarvankar. Despite several attempts to pacify him, he did not withdraw his nomination.

“These leaders were indulged in anti-party activities. Despite our several attempts to pursue them to withdraw nominations, they did not do so. These things cannot be tolerated. So, we have expelled them from the party,” said Rajendra Raut, Sena’s zonal head from Ghatkopar.

The Sena has been worst hit after the party decided to contest alone in the Mumbai civic polls. Many rebels are contesting as independents against the party candidates. Sena leaders said party president Uddhav Thackeray had told the leaders to pacify the rebels and though some of them were offered senior party pots in the organisation they refused to withdraw their nominations.

Earlier, protests were reported against the candidature of Mayor Snehal Ambekar, corporator Kishori Pednekar and party candidate and Yuva Sena treasurer Amey Ghole. They were pacified later on, said a leader.