Maharashtra: Shiv Sena, Congress, CPM join hands to take control of Nashik Zilla Parishad

The Shiv Sena, Congress and the CPM joined hands Tuesday to take control of the Nashik Zilla Parishad with the three parties voting jointly to get their candidates elected as president and vice-president of the 73-member ZP, reflecting the shifting political equations in Maharashtra.

The Shiv Sena is the largest party in the ZP with 25 seats followed by the NCP 18, BJP 15, Congress 8, CPM 3 and others 4. The Shiv Sena had fears that a resurgent BJP, which has been dominating elections across the state, would conspire to rob it of an opportunity to control the zilla parishad. The Sena rather than choosing to ally with the NCP, which had previously run the show there, decided to rope in the local Congress leadership to take control of the ZP.

The Sena and the Congress voted strategically to ensure that the Sena secured the post of president while the Congress candidate was elected as vice president. Interestingly, the NCP and the BJP also appeared to have had an understanding to support each others’ candidates.

Sena’s Sheetal Sangle is the new president of the zilla parishad polling 37 votes and defeating the NCP’s Mandakini Bankar, who got 35 votes. Nayna Gavit of the Congress secured 37 votes for the post of vice-president and defeated the BJP’s Atmaram Kumbharde.

“As the single-largest party in the House, we did what we had to take control. This result is a manifestation of the mandate and support that the Sena has,” said Dada Bhuse, Minister of state in Fadnavis government and Sena leader.

The premises of Nashik Zilla Parishad witnessed unprecedented scenes with members of the Sena and the Congress sharing unusual bonhomie and raising slogans in favour of Bal Thackeray and Sonia Gandhi.

While political realignment in bodies such as zilla parishads are common, the move by the Sena and the Congress to come together assumes significance in the backdrop of growing fissures between the Sena and the BJP.

