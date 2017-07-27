Seven still in hospital

Pradnya Jadeja , 55, said her Rs 50,000 savings was gone with the collapse. Pradnya Jadeja , 55, said her Rs 50,000 savings was gone with the collapse.

Seven injured people remained admitted at Rajawadi and Shantiniketan hospital till Wednesday night, a day after fire officials and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) pulled out 30 people, including 17 who succumbed in Siddhi Sai Cooperative Housing Society building collapse on Tuesday morning.

At Shantiniketan hospital, four patients — Rajesh Doshi, Riddhi Khanchandani, Ganesh Thanage and Pradnya Jadeja —remained admitted. Doctors said all of them were stable. “They have suffered from fractures and abrasions. We have discharged four other injured patients,” said Dr Sana Shaikh, medical officer at the hospital. Doshi was brought early Wednesday morning after he remained trapped under the debris for 14 hours.

Fireman Ganesh Thanage, who was pulling out Khanchandani during rescue operation, said he inhaled LPG gas leak in the mount of debris and suffered uneasiness. The 33-year-old felt dizzy but somehow managed to pull out Khanchandani before being taken to the nearby ambulance. “The gas pipeline must have burst when the building collapsed,” he said.

He was wearing gumboots, helmet, and coat while rescuing trapped residents. Since he wore no mask, he directly inhaled the fumes. According to R Chaudhary, deputy fire official, masks are not mandated during rescue operations of building collapses. “Firemen are advised to wear it during fire rescue,” he said.

Another injured, Pradnya Jadeja, 55, lived with her sister and nephew on the building’s second floor until it collapsed. She works as a cook in four houses in the neighbourhood. “We heard shouts of people and ran out. My nephew was faster. I could not make out in time and remained trapped for hours,” she said. She suffered abrasions on hands and limbs. “I had three sacks and there was Rs 50,000 in it. That was all I had,” she said.

In Rajawadi hospital, three patients remain admitted. Abdul Shaikh, 57, suffered a fracture in his leg while Geeta Ramchandani, 58, suffered blunt trauma injury on both her legs and back. Varsha Sakapal, 20, suffered a head injury.

