Maharashtra sets target of 40 per cent irrigation potential by 2019

Maharashtra has set an ambitious target of taking its irrigation potential to 40 per cent with investments worth Rs 50,000 crore in the next two years. The decision was taken at a marathon meeting held between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister for Water Resources Nitin Gadkari at the CM’s Varsha bungalow in Mumbai. At present the state’s irrigation potential is 22 per cent.

The state government has emphasised on seeking financial assistance worth Rs 10,868 crore for the irrigation projects in the 14 drought and suicide prone districts of Vidarbha and Marathwada. Another area of concern raised by the state government was to expedite its ongoing 26 irrigation projects, which have been shortlisted in Prime Minister Krishi Sinchan Yojna, worth Rs 25,000 crore.

While highlighting the state’s priorities, Fadnavis outlined the policy reforms taken by Maharashtra to cope with challenges to tackle drought in 25,000 villages of a total 40,913 through irrigation projects. At the meeting Fadnavis said, “If the Centre provides the financial assistance for the irrigation projects in drought-prone districts, it would go a long way in sustainable agriculture and enhancing livelihood of farmers.”

Accepting the state government recommendations, Gadkari said, “As the water resources minister I would accord highest priority to irrigation projects to boost the overall irrigation potential of the state. It would be my endeavour to provide the state with Rs 50,000 crore to complete the ongoing projects in districts with maximum farmers’ suicides. All the national projects under PMKSY would also be expedited.” Gadkari said, “The CM and I have taken the decision to set the target of attaining 40 per cent irrigation potential in the next two years.” He indicated that in states like Punjab and Haryana, the irrigation was as high as 96 per cent and 98 per cent. Whereas, Jharkhand has much lower — 5.8 per cent —and Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh 36 per cent.

The chief minister also raised the ambitious Tapi Irrigation Recharge Project worth Rs 6,000 crore, which would help in enhancing the irrigation potential and also resolve the water problems in North Maharashtra and Marathwada.

The detailed report, which was presented at the meeting, states, “The completion of 114 irrigation projects in the suicide prone districts of Maharashtra would help in creating irrigation potential 4.2 lakh hectares. Whereas, completion of 26 irrigation projects under PMKSY would create irrigation potential 5.5 lakh hectares…” Apart from these central aided projects, the state government has rolled out 359 projects worth Rs 83,860 crore for which the government intends to provide enhanced allocations through state budget and loans.

