Serial sex offender gets 7-year jail term

A SPECIAL court on Friday convicted an alleged serial sex offender, Ayyaz Mohammadali Ansari, to seven-year imprisonment in two separate cases of abuse of minors. This is the fourth case in which Ansari has been convicted. In April, the 33-year old was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a 10-year-old. In another case, a metropolitan magistrate sentenced Ansari to five-year imprisonment.

In 2013-14, many complaints were received by police from the western suburbs of a repeat offender sexually abusing minor girls.

His modus operandi in the cases was similar. According to the police, the then unknown offender, had accosted many minor girls by telling them that he was known to their father or other relatives.

He would then ask them to accompany him to a secluded building and sexually abuse them. On January 8, 2013, a 13-year-old girl, a resident of Juhu area, was returning from her tuition with her friend at around 4pm.

After her friend went to her house, the victim kept walking along with her towards her home. Ansari approached the victim and told her that his name is Rakesh and he had a number he had to give her father for some office work.

She told him that she was getting late and that he should call his father on the phone to give the number. The accused said that it will only take five minutes and insisted that she follow him.

He then took her to a nearby building and then another till he found a secluded floor. He then held her hand and threatened her against screaming.

The victim, in her deposition, told the court that Ansari told her that he had a knife in his pocket.

“He told me that if I scream or make a noise, it would take him two minutes to cut me into pieces,” the victim had said in her deposition.

The girl told the court that he began to behave inappropriately with her but when they heard voices near them, Ansari stopped and told the minor that they should get out of the building and run out together. The girl ran out first and went to her friend’s house.

She informed about the incident to her friend and her aunt and eventually called her father who lodged a police complaint.

The special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act court found Ansari guilty under charges including 363 (kidnapping), 354 (sexual harassment), 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman), 506(ii) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the POCSO Act. The court also directed Ansari to pay a fine of Rs 35,000, of which Rs 25,000 was to be paid to the victim.

In the second case registered at Amboli police station, a 10-year-old girl had stepped out of her home for a snack on March 9, 2014, when Ansari apprehended her.

He told the girl to accompany her but when the girl resisted, he picked her up and began assaulting and abusing her in the process of kidnapping her. The girl eventually managed to escape and a police complaint was filed.

The court found Ansari guilty of sections including 363 (kidnapping) and 504 (intentional insult) of the Indian Penal Code. He was also directed to pay Rs 15,000 as fine, of which Rs 10,000 was for the victim.

According to Ansari’s lawyer, he is facing at least 25 cases in all. The Mumbai police had arrested him on the basis of CCTV footage which captured him kidnapping the 10-year-old victim at Amboli.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App