Maharashtra: Sena slams ‘Skill India’, govt’s ‘false promises’

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (Express) Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (Express)

A day after demonstrations on the suburban railway tracks by railway job aspirants, the Shiv Sena slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Skill India” programme, saying students who have been skilled in the railways remain unemployed, while the government has learnt the skill to run the government by making false claims.

Sena, in an editorial in its mouthpiece in Saamana, said that PM talks about the “Skill India” and spends Rs 10-20 crore on advertisements for his “Mann ki baat” program. But, those who received skills are being turned away from jobs, said the editorial. “While the PM promised one crore jobs every year, not even 1,000 actually got employment. On the contrary, even those employed became jobless,” the editorial added.

“People such as Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi are fleeing the country after looting the nation and the sons of the soil are struggling for jobs. This is like fleecing the country. Though the students, who learnt the skills in the railways are unemployed, the government has learnt the skill of running the government by making false claims,” the Sena said, questioning whether the Army would also be requested to resolve the issues of students just as it was roped in to build FOBs.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App