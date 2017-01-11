Maharashtra seeks time to appoint dowry prohibition officers

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday told the state government that it cannot grant any further extension for compliance on appointment of dowry prohibition officers to resolve dowry-related complaints. The state filed an affidavit in the court listing steps taken to address the issue of dowry harassment, steps taken to appoint dowry prohibition officers and create grievance redressal mechanisms and district advisory boards, while seeking more time to comply.

The court had directed the state to file an affidavit in the last hearing. The state informed the court that it needs another three to four months to appoint dowry prohibition officers.

A division bench of justices SS Kemkar and PD Naik was hearing a petition filed by Priscilla Samuel claiming that although the Dowry Prohibition Act was enacted in 1961, the state had done little to control the dowry menace. The PIL also urged the court to enquire into “mushrooming” of illegal business of marriage brokers and marriage service providers.

The state’s affidavit said that “creating the posts of prohibition officers requires approval of various departments like general administration, finance, etc and the process involves issuance of advertisement inviting applications, followed by interview and selection process which needs time.” The state government also informed the court that it had started a toll-free helpline for women on a pilot basis to redress grievances pertaining to dowry and harassment.

The Union government, represented by additional solicitor general Anil Singh, told the court that under the current provisions of the IT Act, it cannot block matrimonial websites that encourage dowry. He said the government has issued an advisory to the state government to control these websites. The state government’s advocate Abhay Patki informed the court that it will inform various departments such as the cyber crime cell of the police to look into this.

“The state is also in the process of registration of marriage bureaus and has identified 416 of them in the state and that it intends to take penal action against unregistered ones,” said the affidavit.

The petitioner informed the court that the state has been delaying the appointment of dowry prohibition officers since April last year and has been buying time from the court. The court pulled up the state for the delay and said there cannot be a perpetual delay in addressing the issue of dowry.