Maharashtra: Sanitary worker killed by colleague during row over payment

A sanitary worker was killed by a colleague at the venue of a conference here last night, police said Monday. Vartak Nagar police arrested Babasaheb Waghmare (45), the accused, today morning on the charge of murder. The victim was identified as Siddharth (26).

Police said both were among sanitary workers employed at a conference organised by the Rotary Club, where portable toilets had been installed. After the event, Varhate questioned why Waghmare got paid more, which led to a quarrel and the latter beat him with an iron rod, police said. Further probe is on, said inspector Pradip C Giridhar.

