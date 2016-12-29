Maharashtra: Sainik Schools to be inspected, curriculum upgraded

In an attempt to bring uniformity in education, Sainik Schools in Maharashtra will get their curriculum upgraded on par with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The schools will also undergo a detailed inspection before upgrading their curriculum.

The government has formed a 15-member committee comprising experts, educationists and officials to conduct the inspection. The committee is expected to submit its report to schools and the state government by March 2017. The committee initially comprised 14 members. A recent GR has directed inclusion of director of secondary education as a member of the inspection committee.

The state government facilitated opening of military training schools from 1996-97. There are a total 30 Sainik Schools in the state. The government order states: “There hasn’t been any inspection to check the quality of these schools and if they are following all the stipulated norms. The committee will conduct the first-of-its-kind inspection for these schools. Moreover, all schools will upgrade to CBSE-level curriculum, which will ensure uniformity.”

“The committee has been entrusted the responsibility of checking if the schools are able to fulfil the purpose they have been set up for. And it’s not just infrastructure that the committee will be inspecting, but also the level of understanding among students studying at these 30 schools, their physical and mental strength, quality of teaching and residential facilities provided. The detailing of the parameters are yet to be fixed. The gradation will allow parents to take appropriate decisions during the admission process every year,” said an official of school education department.