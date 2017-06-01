Safe with Rs 2 lakh stolen from Colaba salon, employee held

An employee of an upmarket salon in Colaba was arrested Monday for allegedly stealing a safe containing Rs 2 lakh from the premises. The man was seen in the security camera footage switching off the salon’s closed-circuit television (CCTV) system.

The theft took place at Kromakay Hair Salon and Spa at Dhanraj Mahal in Colaba Saturday night. The police said accused Anil Kumar was the last to leave at 9.30 pm as he was responsible for locking up the premises. However, after locking up and handing the keys to the watchman, Kumar allegedly returned a few minutes later and asked for the keys, claiming to have forgotten something inside.

He returned the keys to the watchman after a while and left, allegedly with the metal safe that had a two-layer security mechanism. When the salon was opened Monday morning, the owner found the safe and its keys missing, and the CCTV system switched off, said the police.

After enquiring with employees, the salon manager approached the Colaba police and lodged a complaint. She had brought along Kumar to the police station as she suspected his involvement considering he was the last to leave Saturday night.

“After questioning him about the incident, the accused confessed to having committed the theft,” said an officer at the Colaba police station.

The police added that Kumar had decided to show up at work Monday so as to deflect suspicion from himself. “The accused was caught on cameras switching off the CCTV system as the cameras stayed on a for a few seconds even after he disconnected them,” said the officer.

After opening the first lock using the key, the accused needed to punch in a combination code to access the cash stored in the safe, according to the police.

The officer said since Kumar broke open the safe using a large stone as he did not know the combination. “We are in the process of recovering the money,” he said. Kumar, a resident of Cuffe Parade, had been working at the salon for several years.

