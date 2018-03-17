Maharashtra: Rural areas lag in bank deposits

According to the Reserve Bank of India data, bank deposits held by people in rural areas of the state are only Rs 66,431 crore as of December 2017. According to the Reserve Bank of India data, bank deposits held by people in rural areas of the state are only Rs 66,431 crore as of December 2017.

Maharashtra is the richest state in India in terms of deposits, accounting for close to one-fourth of the total bank deposits. However, rural Maharashtra remains poor and accounts for only 3.60 per cent of the deposits held by metropolitan cities in the state. According to the Reserve Bank of India data, bank deposits held by people in rural areas of the state are only Rs 66,431 crore as of December 2017, while metropolitan regions — which include cities like Mumbai, Nagpur and Pune — hold Rs 18.40 lakh crore, making metros in the state the richest in India. Rural deposits in Uttar Pradesh are Rs 178,983 crore, making it the richest rural segment in the country. West Bengal’s rural bank deposits are Rs 117,510 crore as of December 2017, RBI data says.

It’s also another indication that savings of people in rural Maharashtra is one of the lowest in the country. The state also reports a large number of farmer suicides and the government had recently come out with a loan waiver scheme. The state also witnessed a huge farmers rally last week, demanding more reliefs for the farmers community. The lion’s share of huge bank deposits of Rs 18.40 lakh crore in Maharashtra metros is in Mumbai. This is because the headquarters of many corporate houses, banks, stock markets, financial institutions and the RBI are in Mumbai. Delhi comes second with deposits of Rs 11.05 lakh crore, followed by Karnataka Rs 512,784 crore.

When it comes to semi-urban areas, bank deposits in Tamil Nadu were Rs 154,710 crore, which is followed by Uttar Pradesh Rs 1,53,050 crore and Maharashtra Rs 1,33,299 crore. Among urban areas, UP has deposits of Rs 2,58,707 crore, followed by West Bengal Rs 2,09,815 crore, according to the RBI data.

Meanwhile, public sector banks saw a mere 0.9 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in deposits during the quarter ended December 2017, according to another RBI data. The numbers suggest that PSU banks may have lost some ground to their private peers as deposits with private lenders grew 13.5 per cent y-o-y during the same period. Foreign banks recorded positive growth in deposits after four quarters, with their deposits growing 8.4 per cent y-o-y. The RBI said seven states — Maharashtra, National Capital Territory of Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and West Bengal — accounted for over two-thirds of total deposits and total credit.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App