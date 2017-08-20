Runners to defy odds in today’s marathon

THE IDBI Federal Life Insurance half marathon on Sunday is expected to see some of its participants defying various odds. The second edition of this event will witness the participation of Khushroo Patel, Amarjeet Singh Chawla and Shibani Gulati — each with a story to tell.

Chawla, 61, had lost his sight at the age of 40. This will be his 71st marathon.

“At every marathon, I need an escort to hand-hold me till the finishing point. There are times when I have to pay the registration fees of the escort too, but that has never stopped me from participating in marathons. Moreover, I have noticed that visually impaired participants are given much more importance at marathons. That is always a plus”, said Chawla.

His only form of training for a marathon is spot-jogging, which he does every day, in addition to a few breathing exercises and yoga.

Shibani Gulati, who underwent a kidney transplant in 2010, first signed up for a 3-km Dream Run in 2012. Since then, she said, there has been no looking back. A fitness enthusiast, she trains five days a week to put her best foot forward during marathons.

Even her medical condition has failed to act as a deterrent. “I am very fortunate to have got another shot at life. I am determined to use it to the fullest and constantly break the norms set by the society for the people who have undergone a kidney transplant,” said Gulati.

For 77-year-old Khushroo Patel, marathons have become a way of life. “I first participated in a marathon at the age of 47, with minimal practice. Then I practiced hard and won many laurels. The constant desire to participate keeps me going,” she said.

