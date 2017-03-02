Maharashtra: RTI activist held for sending ‘rape, death threats’ to politicians

POLICE ARRESTED a 40-year-old RTI activist on Wednesday morning for allegedly threatening a member of the Legislative Assembly and sending salacious text messages to her on February 21. The accused allegedly sent obscene texts and threatened multiple politicians on the same date, including Neelam Gorhe, Shiv Sena leader from Pune, the police say.

Deepak Kumar Pyarelal Gupta, an RTI activist and resident of Shivaji Nagar, Jalgaon had allegedly sent inappropriate text messages to Vidya Chavan, a Nationalist Congress Party MLA on February 21. “The accused sent obscene text messages to the complainant and then threatened to kill her. We registered a first information report on February 22 and started investigating,” said an officer at Vile Parle police station.

The phone number used to sent text messages to the MLA were not registered in the accused name, the police say. “We triangulated the phone’s location using signal from the tower and traced it to Jalgaon and arrested the accused around 6 am Wednesday,” the officer said.

According to the police, the accused sent rape and murder threats to Neelam Gorhe, Shiv Sena leader from Pune, on February 21 and 27. “We investigated further and found out that the text messages sent to the Shiv Sena leader in Pune also originated from the same number,” the officer said. The accused had allegedly threatened to rape and shoot the Shiv Sena leader, following which she had registered a complaint at a Pune police station and even informed Mumbai Police. According to Vile Parle police, the accused threatened multiple politicians on February 21, including another MLA from Vashi, Manda Mhatre of the BJP.

“Multiple FIRs are registered against him in Pune, Vashi and a few other places,” the officer said. The accused has a prior criminal record in Dhule district as well, where he had threatened another politician, Anil Gote from the BJP, in 2015, Vile Parle police say.

It is yet unclear why the RTI activist sent obscene texts, rape and murder threats to multiple politicians on the same day, the police say. However, further investigations to assess Gupta’s motive behind his actions are on. According to the police, the accused has so far has denied all allegations. The accused will be transferred to Pune police, where an FIR is registered against him for threatening the Shiv Sena leader.

The accused has been remanded to police custody till March 4 by the Andheri court. A case under sections 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 506 (II) (punishment for criminal intimidation), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code, read with section 67 (A) (punishment for publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act, etc., in electronic form) of the IT Act has been registered against the accused at Vile Parle police station.