Maharashtra: RSS protests against ‘Communist violence’

Around 500 people including politicians, students, doctors and industrialists— all claiming to be nationalists— came together in Mumbai to protest against what they say is the violence unleashed by Communists on RSS workers in Kerala. The protest by ‘Forum Against Communist Terror’ (FACT) held at Azad Maidan was a part of several such protests at 110 places across the country on Wednesday.

In Nagpur, RSS general secretary Suresh alias Bhaiyyaji Joshi addressed a protest programme organised by RSS forum Lokadhikar Manch. Joshi asked the Kerala government to either take steps to check the violence or step down and allow the “nationalist” forces to run the government.

Slogans of Vande Mataram echoed in Mumbai as speakers raised issues such as the political murders of Sangh workers in Kerala, particularly in Kannur district. Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar, who was one of the speakers, said that workers of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) attacked RSS workers on several occasions in Kerala.

Members of FACT have written to the President to take necessary action to establish peace in Kerala. The letter was signed by people from all walks of life.

Among the prominent signatories were former DGP of Maharashtra, Praveen Dixit and well-known psychiatrist Harish Shetty. Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, too, participated in the protest.

The protest in Mumbai was held to create awareness about the violence by CPM and the Kerala government on RSS workers and other ‘nationalists’, said members.

“The protest is aimed at exposing the crimes committed by the CPM and other communists,” said Ratan Sharda, a member of FACT.

Addressing a big gathering of RSS supporters in Nagpur, Joshi said, “The Communist ideology has failed everywhere in the world and as such is trying to retain its hold by such means wherever possible. The CPM violence in Kerala is a similar attempt. We appeal to the government there to control the violence or step down and allow the nationalist forces to run the government.”

Joshi also raised the issue of violence in West Bengal and also appealed to the government there to check it.

RSS ideologue Muralidhar Rao also spoke on the occasion.