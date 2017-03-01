Maharashtra Revenue Minister Eknath Khadse grilled over MIDC land

The one-man Justice Dinkar Zoting Commission Tuesday grilled former Revenue Minister Eknath Khadse, posing some critical questions about the alleged fraudulent deal of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) land at Bhosari in Pune district in 2014.

Khadse was fielding questions from the Commission till 4 pm, sources said. The questions, however, were not made known to anyone.

Khadse had moved two applications in the previous hearings — one for recalling then Pune Collector Saurabh Rao and then MIDC CEO Bhushan Gagrani for testimony and the other for “recasting of the issues” raised during the hearing. Both have already testified before the Commission once. The Commission would speak its mind on the two applications on Wednesday, which incidentally is the last day of the Commission’s hearing in the matter before pronouncement of the verdict. The probable date for the same is also likely to be announced on Tuesday.