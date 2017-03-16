Maharashtra revenue minister asks for more time to come up with roadmap for loan waiver to farmers

The Maharashtra Legislative Council was adjourned for the seventh day in a row after Opposition members created a ruckus over Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil’s statement that the government needed more time to look into the practicality and work out a time table for loan waiver to farmers. Opposition members as well as the Shiv Sena have cornered the government and have been demanding that it announce loan waiver for farmers of the state.

“More than 9,000 farmers have committed suicide over the last two years. Are you waiting for 25,000 farmers to commit suicide before you announce loan waiver for farmers,” said Dhananjay Munde, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council.

Revenue Minister and Leader of the House, Chandrakant Patil, in order to pacify the Opposition said the government was not against loan waiver and even members of the Sena and the BJP had been seeking waiver for farmers. He, however, claimed that the Opposition should hold discussions with the government and sought more time for the government to come out with a waiver roadmap.

“This kind of decision can’t be taken on the spot. The Opposition needs to hold meeting with the government. Loan waiver needs to be done but we also need to look into its practicality and how much it would cost the state. A practical timetable needs to be worked out,” said Patil.

Patil’s statement infuriated members of the House who claimed the state was wasting time and they would not allow the functioning of the House till a complete loan waiver was announced.

“It is strange that the government is yet to do its homework on the loan waiver. If the move is not announced, the state Opposition will not allow the House to function,” said Sunil Tatkare, NCP MLC and former finance minister.

Members of the Opposition subsequently walked into the Well of the House, forcing the House to be adjourned for the day.

