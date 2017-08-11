Maharashtra: RERA increases fine for builders who fail to register projects

The increased penalty will apply to all projects registered between August 2 till 5:30 pm on August 16. Around 500 projects have been registered so far. (Representational image) The increased penalty will apply to all projects registered between August 2 till 5:30 pm on August 16. Around 500 projects have been registered so far. (Representational image)

Increasing the fine for builders who failed to register their projects before the July 31 deadline, the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority has increased the penalty amount from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh or the registration cost of the project, depending on the higher cost. The increased penalty will apply to all projects registered between August 2 till 5:30 pm on August 16. Around 500 projects have been registered so far.

The decision was taken during a meeting between RERA chairperson Gautam Chatterjee and two other members of the body, Vijay Satbir Singh and Bhalchandra Kapadnis, on Thursday. The members were of the opinion giving hearings to each defaulter would delay registration of the ongoing projects and “jeopardise the interest of the allottees of the said project”. “We didn’t want to delay the entire process and it was thus decided that a flat rate of penalty will be levied on the projects. The builder will have to pay either Rs 1 lakh or the registration cost of the project whichever is higher,” said the official.

Earlier, RERA had slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on around 480 ongoing housing projects which had been registered between July 31 and August 2. Till the end of the deadline on July 31, RERA received 10,852 applications online.

