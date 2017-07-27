Renowned Ganesh idol maker passes away

Renowned Ganesh idol sculptor Vijay Khatu (63) breathed his last after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence on Wednesday morning. Khatu, an idol maker for 51 years, had sculpted Ganapati for mandals across the city, including the famous Chintamani and Chandanwadi mandals.

According to Khatu’s family members, he had been keeping unwell for a while. “He died around 10 am on Wednesday. He was not in the finest of health since the past few months,” Rajan Khatu, his brother, said.

More than 300 Ganapati idols would be made at Khatu’s workshop at the Central Railway ground in Parel every year.

His associates remember Khatu as the finest maker of tall idols, a professional and a good human being. “He was renowned among the mandals for the finesse in his work,” said Naresh Dahibaonkar, the president of the Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti.

A second generation sculptor, Khatu had joined his father Ramkrishna Vishwanath Khatu in this business at the age of 14.

The sculptor is remembered as a workaholic. “Chintamani Ganapati owes its fame to the finest maker of idols. He would never disclose the theme of his craft and reveal the same to us only after it was ready. He always took special interest in making our idol, as that was the closest to his heart. His death is a great loss to the entire fraternity,” Pranil Panchal from Chintamani Ganapati recalls. Khatu remained friends with leaders across political lines, his friends said. “I remember visiting his workshop as a child to experience the scale of his work. Idols of different heights and varieties were prepared by him. Losing an artist like him is a big loss,” said Adesh Bandekar, a Sena leader and newly-appointed chairperson of Siddhivinayak Ganesh Mandir Trust.

Chinchpokali Chintamani, Chandanwadi, Gaigaun, Akravi Khetwadi, Kamathipura Chaudavi Galli, Tardeo Tusliwadi, Grant Road and Tilak Market were some of the regular mandals for Khatu’s team. The group led by his brother will finish the assignments.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App