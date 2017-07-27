Maharashtra registers 460 dengue cases, 3 deaths this year; highest from Greater Mumbai

Two dengue deaths in Pune this year have been confirmed by a district-level expert committee. The death of a four-year-old boy from Karve Nagar locality here in February and a 33-year-old pregnant woman from Hadapsar who died in June have been confirmed as deaths due to dengue by an audit committee. One dengue death has been reported from Thane.

According to Dr M S Diggikar, the Acting Joint Director of Health, 460 cases of dengue have been reported across the state since January this year. The highest number of cases are from Greater Mumbai, followed by Nashik and Solapur.

Diggikar said, one person from Thane has succumbed to dengue.

The audit committee is headed by Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, the Deputy Director of Health, Pune Circle, and has experts from B J Medical College, Pune Municipal Corporation and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, apart from health authorities in Solapur and Satara.

“We had to review a total of four deaths suspected due to dengue this year,” Dr Deshmukh said.

While it was confirmed that two deaths were due to other reasons, the deaths of the four-year-old boy and the 33-year-old pregnant woman were confirmed to be due dengue. The boy was admitted to Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital and the woman was in Sahyadri hospital.

After a high-level meeting in the state health department, hospitals have been asked to refrain from administering invasive ventilation where H1N1 virus patients have to be intubated.

Officials have been urged to use non-invasive ventilation.

It has been decided that city-level audit committees would be set up to review H1N1-related deaths. Private laboratories that have been accredited by the state to carry out H1N1 virus testing will be required to send five per cent of the samples, both that have tested positive and negative, for swine flu to the National Institute of Virology for a re-test.

