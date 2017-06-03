Raj Thackeray opposes India-Pakistan match

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray. MNS Chief Raj Thackeray.

The Virat Kohli-led national cricket squad will open their Champions Trophy 2017 campaign against archrivals Pakistan on June 4. But two days before the contest, there was politics over it back home. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Friday strongly opposed the match.

Suggesting that playing a match with Pakistan in the current scenario would be insulting the sacred memory of martyrs and undermining their heroic deeds, Thackeray even fired a barb at the Indian players.

“Both the players and the spectators must show some spine,” Thackeray said.

The Champions Trophy encounter is scheduled to take place in Edgbaston.

“At a time when our country should be backing the jawans defending the borders, people are lost in watching cricket matches against the enemy. Spare a thought for what it does to the morale of our jawans,” Thackeray said.

“There is no point in asking people to boycott the telecast of matches. They will watch anyway. It is for both people and players to show some spine” he said.

He remarked sarcastically, “They should erect a stand for the martyrs’ families in the stadium so that they get to see how people are enjoying these matches.”

