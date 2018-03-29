Maharashtra Public Service Commission exam scam: Dummy candidate, middleman booked

The Byculla police also registered a case regarding dummy candidates in an MPSC scam. (File) The Byculla police also registered a case regarding dummy candidates in an MPSC scam. (File)

The Mumbai Police have booked three men for alleged involvement in an exam scam after the deputy secretary of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) approached the Marine Drive police. While the MPSC wrote an application to the police on February 21, an FIR was registered only on Monday after the matter was raised in the ongoing session of the Legislative Assembly.

The police said that the three accused are Ananda Kolewad, Sandeep Bhusare and Narsafa Bhirasdar.

According to police officials, Kolewad, who is from Nanded, is an aspirant for the State Excise Officer’s examination, Bhusare is from Kolhapur and was allegedly a dummy candidate who appeared for the examination on September 24, 2017. Bhirasdar, who is from Latur, allegedly acted as a middleman in the case, introducing Kolewad to Bhusare, police said.

An officer from Marine Drive police station said, “The complainant Sunil Harishchandra Awtade in his application has stated that the three accused forged documents right from submitting the initial form.”

In February, the Byculla police also registered a case regarding dummy candidates in an MPSC scam, with Bhirasdar and Bhusare arrested in that case too. Investigations have shown that Bhirasdar was the mastermind, said police.

The police said that alleged dummy candidates were paid hefty sums by aspirants. An officer said, “The group would forge Aadhaar cards, placing the picture of the dummy candidate with the name of the original aspirant on it.

Examiners wouldn’t be able to spot anything amiss as the hall tickets usually have photographs in black and white. These aspirants paid Rs 10 lakh to each dummy candidate.”

