Maharashtra: Promotion of govt schemes figures in rules for businesses

The Maharashtra government’s Labour Department, which has asked factories to set up Health, Safety and Welfare Committees, has also tasked them with conducting programmes to promote government initiatives such as those involving family welfare, planting trees, Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao initiative and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Labour unions have criticised the move, saying the government was withdrawing from its responsibility towards the welfare of workers.

Last month, the Labour Department published the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2018 to allow shops and establishments to stay open 24 hours across the state.

As per these rules, factories employing a hundred or more workers are expected to constitute “health, safety and welfare committees” consisting an equal number of representatives of both employers and workers. The committees are expected to survey the factories’ premises and look for any accident-prone spots, defects and any other potential hazards. The rules further say every employer must take all measures to protect workers from the dangers of fire.

The rules say the committees should conduct social and educational awareness programmes under initiatives such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, among others.

“It shall be the duty and responsibility of the said committee to organise above events with due care and diligence,” the rules say.

Officials from the Labour Department defended the rules. “These programmes are connected with people’s lives as well. So, the committees have been tasked with its implementation,” said a senior official.

Labour unions said the government was withdrawing from its responsibility. “The government is supposed to effectively implement existing welfare schemes for workers, but it has failed to do so. Now, by making schemes such as Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan mandatory for the committees, the government is withdrawing from its original responsibilities towards workers’ welfare and diluting it with such schemes,” said Dr D L Karad, of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions.

