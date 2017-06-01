Process to destroy live shells found in Thane in 2015 begins

In October 2015, a local resident had spotted the shells and alerted the Thane police. Deepak Joshi In October 2015, a local resident had spotted the shells and alerted the Thane police. Deepak Joshi

THE PROCESS of destroying 59 live shells that were found in Thane nearly two years ago began on Wednesday morning with the National Security Guards (NSG), with assistance of the Thane police and forensic experts, destroying 11 shells.

According to police officers, the shells were destroyed in a controlled explosion after a team from the NSG inspected them. In October 2015, a local resident had spotted the shells and informed the Thane police about them.

The shells are suspected to be at least 50 years old, although how they came to be dumped in Thane remains unknown.

A senior officer from Thane Police said: “The process of destroying the live shells took place in the early hours of Wednesday. The exercise took place at an open ground near Daighar area. The villages near the open spot had already been informed that the exercise was to be carried out.”

The officer added that the NSG team had first dug pits, nearly 4 feet deep, where the shells were kept. The shells were later covered in layers of mud and destroyed in batches in a controlled explosion.

An officer said that nearly a 1 km area around the spot had been cordoned off and local villagers were asked to move to a safe distance on a temporary basis.

“In the next few days, the NSG will be blasting the rest of the live shells in batches and we are hoping that by the weekend, the entire batch will be destroyed,” the officer added.

