‘Problem tigress’ released in sanctuary

THE SUB-ADULT tigress from Brahmapuri, dubbed as “problem tigress” due to her attacks on humans last month, was “soft-released” in the Bor Wildlife Sanctuary in Wardha district on Saturday, which incidentally was the World Tiger Day.

The tigress, T27 C1, captured after tranquilisation in Brahmapuri forest on July 11, was radio-collared on Saturday by a senior wildlife scientist from Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Bilal Habib, and released around noon in the soft-enclosure — a cordoned-off area of about three hectare, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Rambabu said, “Our staff is monitoring its movement and, so far, it is said to be in fine fettle. “

PCCF (Wildlife) A K Mishra said, “We will monitor it and may open the gate of the specially-created enclosure tomorrow if everything looks good.” The 2.2-year-old tigress was captured after she killed two and injured five people near Halda village.

