Maharashtra: Prithviraj Chavan writes to PM Modi against two ministers on foreign trip

Former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan on Friday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting how two senior cabinet ministers, Agriculture Minister Pandurang Phundkar and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Girish Bapat, were touring abroad when farmers were reeling under an agriculture crisis in Maharashtra. Chavan urged Modi to direct the ministers to return to India and get back to work.

Both Phundkar and Bapat are part of a 16-member all-political party delegation to Australia and New Zealand led by state legislative Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagde and state Legislative Council Chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar. The delegation also has Manikrao Thakre (Congress) and Neelam Gorhe (Shiv Sena) among others.

While the all-party study tour is not being objected to, top leadership of the Congress and Shiv Sena has termed Phundkar and Bapat’s decision to go abroad irresponsible and insensitive as farmers are facing an agrarian crisis.

Chavan stated in the letter to Modi: “I request you to please ask the chief minister (Maharashtra) to immediately recall the two ministers back to their duty. The legislative delegation led by Hon Speaker could continue on their official visit.”

The senior Congress leader wrote: “It is appalling that the two ministers directly responsible for handling the current farm crisis have gone on a 15 days junket. The timing could not be worse. The farmers in the state are shocked.”

The criticism against Phundkar and Bapat was not confined to Opposition Congress and NCP but also the ruling Shiv Sena. The Shiv Sena minister for environment, Ramdas Kadam, said: “It is highly insensitive of two senior ministers to tour abroad when farmers are in crisis.”

The Opposition leader, Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, said: “Both these ministers who are touring abroad hold the portfolios that directly deal with the farmers. Today, due to surplus production of tur (pulses), farmers are still awaiting the full procurement of their stock and payment.”

When farmers have problems, how could the agriculture and food and civil supplies ministers shun their responsibilities? he wondered.

