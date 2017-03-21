Maharashtra: Power consumption up as mercury soars

In Mumbai, the peak consumption was recorded at 2,811 MW. In Mumbai, the peak consumption was recorded at 2,811 MW.

AS THE summer sets in and temperature rises, the power consumption in the state has soared this month. The peak consumption through a day has already crossed the estimated demand.

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) recorded a peak consumption of 20,503 MW on the afternoon of March 14, which is at least 1,000 MW higher than the peak consumption in summer last year, according to officials. In Mumbai, the peak consumption was recorded at 2,811 MW.

Officials attributed the higher consumption to use of agricultural pumps by farmers across the state. “There is water available for agriculture this year because of a good monsoon last year. They have started using the agricultural pumps and hence the increase in consumption,” said an MSEDCL official.

The power-surplus distribution company is prepared to ensure a load-shedding-free summer. “We have enough power in our bank thanks to the long-term power-purchase agreements with government and private power generators. So there won’t be any problem even if the consumption was to increase in the future,” said Sanjeev Kumar, chairman and managing director of MSEDCL.

Apart from the state-owned power generation company Mahagenco, the MSEDCL has entered into long-term agreements with central companies National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL). Together, these generators contributed around 14,000 MW on March 14. Private generators such as Adani and Ratan India, which also have agreements with the MSEDCL, contributed 4,410 MW power.

Like MSEDCL, distributor Reliance Energy, which is one of the biggest power providers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, too is gearing up for a hotter summer this year as predicted by meteorologists.

Reliance Energy has estimated that the peak demand for power in its distribution area is likely to cross the 1,700-MW mark in the coming months.

Expecting the peak demand to cross last year’s figure of 1,627 MW, the distributor has entered into long-term power purchase agreements to buy 1,262 MW and tied up for an additional 250 MW.

Award for MSEDCL

The MSEDCL has received the Innovation Award from the India Smart Grid Forum for its effective use of information technology. The distribution company secured the top spot in implementation of the Central government’s Restructured Accelerated Power Development and Reforms Programme, providing online services in 128 cities.

