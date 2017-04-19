Maharashtra: Poultry industry rubbishes rumours of ‘plastic eggs’

The National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC) denied reports of sale of plastic eggs in the market during a press conference in the city on Tuesday.

Reports have recently surfaced that ‘Chinese’ plastic egg lookalikes were being infiltrated in Indian markets. The poultry industry had also reported a dip in sales following the speculations.

Prasanna Pedgaonkar, deputy general manager of Venkateshwara Hatcheries, while addressing the media, ruled out the possibility of any such adulteration. “Reports about Chinese eggs coming into the market are false. The Indian poultry industry ensures production of 100 per cent white-shelled eggs, while the eggs which originate from China are 100 per cent brown,” he said.

Production of artificial eggs, NECC members added, would be costlier than production of natural eggs and no economic benefit could be derived out of it.

The poultry industry, however, has reported a 10 per cent drop in consumption and sale of eggs in recent days.

Pedgaonkar said Maharashtra, on an average, sees consumption of two crore eggs per day.

