Maharashtra port projects: CM Devendra Fadnavis asks revenue dept to expedite land acquisition

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Published:March 21, 2017 1:26 am
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Monday directed the revenue department to expedite the process of land acquisition for the mega port projects in the state. “The development of ports in accordance with our new policy is critical for our overall growth. Two important factors which needs to be worked on are road connectivity and land acquisition,” he added.
The CM held a review meeting with cabinet ministers and bureaucrats.
