Maharashtra Pollution Control Board monitoring air to check toxicity

After the explosion in a chemical factory in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area in Tarapur on Thursday night, which left three dead and many injured, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has started monitoring the air quality to check for toxicity.

“After a fire like this, several chemicals are bound to be released in the air causing irritation in the eyes and skin. We are monitoring the air for sulphur dioxide (SO2), nitrogen oxide (NO), hydrochloric acid (HCl) and ammonia (NH3) and will know the results only after 24 hours. However, the air is safe and breathable,” said Manish Holkar, the sub-regional officer, Tarapur I.

P Anbalagan, MPCB member secretary, said: “We have directed the affected units to stop production and the air quality is being monitored. We will need to know the materials burnt in the accidental fire to know its impact. We are getting these details.”

While people near the site complained of irritation in the eyes and skin after the blaze, Dr Gufran Beig, Project Director, SAFAR, said these kind of fire are known to have an impact. “Any fire where such a huge amount of smoke is being emitted will cause irritation. The impact of this can be known only if we know what are the kind of chemicals being released in the air. The vapour coming out of the chemicals must be released everyday from the chimney so it might not be carcinogenic. But now that they are getting burned in the fire, we cannot be sure of the effect. As a precaution, people should continually wash their eyes and faces as chemicals are soluble in water and washing will dissolve them,” he said.

Uttam Pimple, the council president, Palghar, said: “An incident like this was bound to happen in Boisar. Most of the factories here have boilers like these, which are illegally exceeding their capacities. The authorities need to take strict action against them or many more such incidents will happen in the coming days.”

Sumaira Abdulali, an air quality expert, said: “The air quality is already poor and incidents like these tend to worsen it. However, the authorities are taking it very lightly and no comprehensive and concrete action plan is there to tackle the situation.”

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App