Maharashtra Pollution Control Board closure notice to 19 plastic units

Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Of these, 19 units have been issued closure notices, after four trucks, smuggling 16.7 tonnes of banned plastic bags from Daman to retailers across Maharashtra were confiscated by a MPCB flying squad.

| Mumbai | Published: June 12, 2018 7:53:43 am
Maharashtra Pollution Control Board survey Following the MPCB survey, 117 manufacturing units were found to be violating the ban notification, and were issued warning notices.
Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has issued closure notices to 19 plastic manufacturing units in the state citing violation of the plastic ban notification . MPCB had last month carried out a survey of plastic manufacturing units after the Maharashtra Plastic and Thermocol Products (Manufacture, Usage, Sale, Transport, Handling and Storage) Notification, 2018 came into effect. The survey was conducted after a few moved court against the manufacturing units.

Following the survey, 117 manufacturing units were found to be violating the ban notification, and were issued warning notices. Of these, 19 units have been issued closure notices, after four trucks, smuggling 16.7 tonnes of banned plastic bags from Daman to retailers across Maharashtra were confiscated by a MPCB flying squad.

