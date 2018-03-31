Maharashtra Pollution Control Board asks local bodies to submit action plan

(Express Photo by Sahil Walia) (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

A week after issuing a notification on plastic ban, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) wants local bodies in the state to submit an action plan with details, such as the existing stock of banned plastic bags and nominated officers responsible for taking action.

The MPCB officials said all municipal corporations, councils and Zilla Parishads have been told to submit the action plan next week.

“So, we will have an idea about the existing stock of the banned plastic items. Besides, local bodies are supposed to submit the names of the nominated officials who will take action for violating the plastic ban,” said an MPCB official.

The official added that data on existing stock of banned plastic items could be discussed at the state government level to decide on whether to grant extension in disposing off the material. “The action plan will feature the mechanisms at the local level and we will also get to know whether they have any issues,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the state environment department is planning to issue guidelines on collecting fine and registration of NGOs and interested groups for its implementation.

“A section of traders, retailers and others is not yet clear about the plastic ban. Also, there is no clarity on how to fine people and collect the fine. So, detailed guidelines would be issued to clear all doubts for effective implementation,” said a senior official, adding that the government would create a database to keep track of the offences of violators.

On March 23, the state environment department issued a notification banning manufacture, use, sale, storage and transport of products made from plastic and thermocol with immediate effect across the state.

However, it has given one months time to manufacturers, producers, sellers, traders, retailers and users to dispose of the existing stock either by giving it to the local body for scientific disposal or by selling it to authorised recycler or industry.

