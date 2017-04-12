Maharashtra: Political parties protest against Kulbhushan Jadhav’s sentencing

BJP workers launched a signature campaign at Lalbaug on Tuesday. Prashant Nadkar BJP workers launched a signature campaign at Lalbaug on Tuesday. Prashant Nadkar

Unrest over sentencing of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav in Pakistan was felt outside Parliament on Tuesday. Jadhav has been sentenced to death. In Jadhav’s hometown Mumbai, political parties led symbolic protests. While the Maharashtra Congress launched a signature campaign across districts protesting against Pakistan’s move, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on Tuesday carried out a demonstration outside Dadar’s Sena Bhavan where protestors burnt the Pakistani national flag.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said he held talks with Union Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to convey the strong sentiments of people of state about delivering justice to Jadhav.

A delegation of BJP members met Fadnavis urging him to ask the Centre to do something to help Jadhav. BJP MLA Ashish Shelar later presented a memorandum to Ranjnath Singh requesting help to Jadhav. BJP’s ally Shiv Sena too has sought United Nations intervention in the matter. The MNS is also scheduled to hold a bike rally in Jadhav’s support in Dadar and Mahim areas in Mumbai on April 13.

