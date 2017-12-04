Maharashtra Police to record witness statements on video

The video recordings will also help witnesses recall what they had said to police during investigation in case they later forget the details. (Express Photo) The video recordings will also help witnesses recall what they had said to police during investigation in case they later forget the details. (Express Photo)

The Maharashtra Police will now make video recordings of witness statements to ensure they stand by the version they tell police, in case they later forget or turn hostile. If they change their version in court, the recordings will help police press charges of perjury against them.

The decision comes after a court acquitted the accused in the 2014 murder of a Dalit boy, Nitin Agey, in Ahmednagar because the witnesses turned hostile. Perjury pertains to the offence of “wilfully telling an untruth” or making a misrepresentation under oath.

“The Agey case fell apart because the witnesses turned hostile. We conducted a survey in August 2016 and afterwards, undertook sensitisation drives and set up moot courts to ensure witnesses don’t turn hostile and stand by their statements. But we still face the problem of hostile witnesses and have now decided to make video recordings of their statements to ensure they don’t turn hostile,” said an officer from the Director-General of Police’s office who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

“The videos will also ensure that we have the legal remedy of pressing the charge of perjury against the witness when he/she turns hostile,” added the officer. In 2016, tension between the Maratha and Dalit communities flared up with the Marathas accusing the Dalits of misusing provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, against them. After the Maratha agitation, a survey was undertaken by the Protection of Civil Rights (PCR) cell of the Maharashtra Police in August 2016 unearthed some astounding figures.

For instance, while members of the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) comprise 19 per cent of the state’s population, their share in police is only 1 per cent. It also revealed that hostile witnesses contributed to 33 per cent of acquittals under the two special laws — Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and Protection of Civil Rights (PCR) Act, 1955 — meant to safeguard members of the SC/ST communities. The PCR cell is a unit dealing with the implementation of these two Acts.

Sources say the video recordings will also help witnesses recall what they had said to police during the investigation in case they later forget the details. “Often, the trial takes a couple of years to commence and in such cases, the witnesses forget what they had told police. The video records will help them recall exactly what they had said and stand by their version. Their evidence will help prosecutors fight the case better,” the officer added.

The moot courts that were started after the survey are now being held in several districts. In these courts, policemen pose as public prosecutors, defence lawyers and judges and convene hearings. The witnesses are examined and at the end of the hearing, they are given feedback on points they needed to remember while deposing before actual courts.

The sensitisation drive, started by the police and the Social Justice and Welfare Department and Law Department in 2016, targets both police officers and members of SC/ST communities across the state. The drive aims to ensure that police officers do not treat a complaint, which otherwise merits registration of an FIR under these two Acts, as a non-cognizable offence, which is one of the reasons suspected for low number of complaints being registered.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App