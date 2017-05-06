Maharashtra: Police rescue woman who allegedly tried to jump off 18th floor of building

POLICE RESCUED a woman, believed to be 30 years of age, who allegedly tried to commit suicide by jumping off the 18th floor of an under-construction building in Wadala on Friday. The woman, who refused to divulge her name and address to the police, has been sent to KEM Hospital.

According to the police, the woman had climbed up to the 18th floor of an under-construction high-rise on Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg in Wadala on Friday morning. “We got a call from a bystander around 10.45 am who informed us that the woman was about to jump off the 18th floor. When we arrived at the spot, a huge crowd had gathered below. We sent a team of 8-10 police personnel, including female constables and a special counselling officer, to talk to the woman. The fire brigade had also been called,” said Bhagwat Bansod, senior police inspector at RAK police station.

But when the officers tried to talk to the woman, she told them that she had come up to the 18th floor to click a photograph as the altitude offered a good view. “She said she only wanted to click a photograph but then she started threatening that she would jump off the building if the crowd below did not disperse. She was behaving erratically and it seemed that she was mentally disturbed,” the officer added.

After hours of reasoning with the woman, the police finally got her to get down around 3.15 pm. “The counselling officer spoke to her and reasoned with her for long and finally managed to pacify her. Getting her down safely was our priority,” the senior inspector said.

Later, the woman refused to divulge her name and address. “She refused to tell us anything. She was not even carrying any kind of identification proof. She did have a phone with her but we haven’t been able to contact her kin,” Bansod said.

The woman was sent to KEM Hospital for treatment.

