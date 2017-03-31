Maharashtra police recruitment: Man sticks coins to feet to raise height, caught 

A young man in Aurangabad stuck two Rs 5 coins on the heels of both his feet to raise himself by a few millimetres, only to be caught. The attempt at cheating was discovered during a recruitment drive by the Aurangabad Rural police on Wednesday. The drive to fill 57 posts of police constable began in the city on March 22 and has attracted several thousand applicants. The aspirant in question, a 22-year-old man from Khultabad taluka in Aurangabad, lined up with 20 other barefooted men, awaiting his turn to stand on a raised wooden platform where police instructors would measure their height. The Maharashtra police has set 165 cm as the minimum height for men and 155 cm for women.

The youth, whose name the police has not disclosed so as not to hamper his future prospects, came in 5 mm short. According to Navinchandra Reddy, Superintendent of Police, Aurangabad Rural, instructors noticed something was not right when the man lined up to have his height measured. “Our instructors noticed that his heels weren’t completely touching the floor so they asked him to raise his feet and stand on his toes. They found two coins stuck to his feet,” said Chandrakant Alsatwar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Headquarters.

He added that the man admitted to having stuck the coins, 3-mm high, with glue. “He was hoping to make up the difference in height using the coins,” said Alsatwar. The youth, Alsatwar said, had stuck the coins before entering the pavilion where the height tests were to take place. The police filed a non-congnisable offence against the youth at CIDCO police station in Aurangabad city for attempted cheating. “We have also conveyed the incident to other units in the state where recruitment is under way,” Reddy said.

While the criminal offence would not bar the man indefinitely from applying for a job in the police force, Reddy added that it would hamper his prospects were he ever to apply. The youth was disqualified from the current recruitment process, Reddy added. This is the second attempt of attempted cheating at the police recruitment in the space of a week. Last Saturday, another 22-year-old was caught in Nashik for wearing a wig to cross the 165 cm mark.

