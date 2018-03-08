Maharashtra Police on vigil to prevent vandalism of statues in state

WITH incidents of vandalism of statues reported in Tripura, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra Police has issued an advisory to its unit commanders to step up its vigil and ensure that was no such incidents take place in the state.

According to a senior official in the Director General of Police office in line with the advisory, unit commanders will have to increase patrolling, engage in sensitisation drives with trustees who have installed the statues and press the good morning squad formed in every districts specifically to check all the statues in their jurisdiction, report and take action immediately if they spot any type of vandalism.

“According to our preliminary assessment there are more than 1,000 vulnerable spots across the state,” said the official. Bipin Bihari, acting ADG of Police, Law and Order, said: “An advisory has been issued and unit commanders across the state have been asked to keep vulnerable spots under surveillance.”

