Beat marshals’ bikes in Vasai, Virar to get Global Positioning System

To improve their efficiency and response time, the Palghar police has decided to install Global Positioning System (GPS) on the bikes of beat marshals in Vasai and Virar. The move also aims to make beat marshals more accountable, a senior officer said.

According to police authorities, 30 beat marshals with 15 motorbikes patrol the urban areas of the Vasai division. However, this strength is insufficient, burdening the marshals with workload. So far, only the male constables conduct patrolling at night, said an official.

“The GPS will help us in locating the beat marshals on the field and sending them to spots where people have sought our help. Normally, it is expected that we should reach the incident spot within 5 minutes. With GPS, our response time will improve. Besides, it will also help in prevention and early detection of crimes,” said Raj Tilak Roshan, additional superintendent of police of Vasai division in Palghar district.

Roshan further said these beat marshals will now patrol the streets 24 hours, in two shifts. “Women constables will also be deployed for patrolling at night. With these measures, we will be able to respond faster to people seeking our help through the control room, helpline number or App. The GPS will also make the beat marshals more accountable,” Roshan said.

Another police officer said the GPS has already been installed on a few bikes, and the rest would be covered soon. “There have been complaints of some beat marshals shirking work. The GPS system will help bring efficiency in the system,” the officer said.

