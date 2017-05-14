Maharashtra Petrol dealers’ strike called off till meeting with oil firms

The dealers had announced closing of fuel stations on Monday and working on a single shift on weekdays after that The dealers had announced closing of fuel stations on Monday and working on a single shift on weekdays after that

Petrol dealers in Maharashtra have deferred their strike till May 17, when a meeting with the oil marketing companies (OMC) is likely to be held. Dealers expect that their demands, including an increase in dealer margins and employee wages, will be discussed at the meeting next week. The dealers had announced closing of fuel stations on Monday and working on a single shift on weekdays after that. The move came after the dealers failed to receive a positive response to their demands from oil and petroleum dealers.

“We have deferred the strike after representatives of OMCs called a meeting on May 17. We will put forward our concerns, which include increased dealer margins for fuel sales at stations. The margins have not been revised since 2011. We will also put forth our demands of increased wages and salaries for employees,” Ravi Shinde, president of the petrol dealers’ association in Mumbai, said.

Taxi unions had raised concerns over difficulties in providing services after the strike was called. “Drivers would have to face difficulties in filling up their tanks with CNG when needed. The strike also puts the common man to inconvenience as their daily routine gets affected,” K K Tiwari, leader of Swabhiman Taxi Sanghatana, said. Vehicles have users welcomed the move. Many had been planning to rush to fuel stations on Saturday evening to fill up their tanks before the strike came into effect.

